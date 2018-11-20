Telia activates 5G in Oulu, Finland

Telia, in partnership with Nokia, is launching a pre-commercial 5G network in the city of Oulu, Finland.



A 5G ecosystem will be built in the Nuottasaari industrial area in Oulu. The area will be one of the world's first industrial 5G environments.



"Oulu is one of the key locations for research and development of Nokia 5G technology and mobile network products globally. The strong start-up culture of the Oulu region and close cooperation between the city, the university and the businesses in the region have enabled a unique ecosystem to be created in Oulu. Among other things, the ecosystem built an open 5G test network where companies in the area collaborate to generate new products and services," says Rauno Jokelainen, VP, Smart Radio Development Unit, Mobile Networks at Nokia.





In September, Telia activated its first 5G base stations in Helsinki. Telia's 5G network operates on test frequencies issued by the Finnish Communications Regulatory Authority. Full-scale commercial operation will be possible in 2019, after the 3,5 GHz 5G frequency auction has been conducted in Finland.