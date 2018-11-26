Telecom Egypt boosts Delta Region DWDM backbone to 200G with Nokia

Telecom Egypt has doubled the line capacity of its its Delta Region DWDM backbone network to 200G using Nokia's Photonic Service Engine (PSE) technology and its existing Nokia PSS 1830 switches. Commercial deployment of the new high-speed service started in June and represents the first 200G long distance, single carrier transmission service in Africa.



Specifically, Telecom Egypt is upgrading its backbone network using the Nokia 500G DWDM Muxponder, a programmable card that provides wavelength capacities from 50G to 250G per line port.



Amr El-Leithy, head of the MEA Market for Nokia, said: "We are proud to be part of this groundbreaking agreement for the continent. We have a longstanding partnership with Telecom Egypt and are pleased to see the growth in demand for both their broadband and LTE services. This is exactly what we had in mind when we designed the 1830 PSS platform. Its flexibility and easy upgradability will allow them to proactively manage the data explosion and develop new revenue streams - all the while improving the experience for their customers."



http://www.nokia.com