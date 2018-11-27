Tango Networks acquires Simetric Telecom

Tango Networks has acquired Simetric Telecom, a UK-based provider of mobile services and telecommunications solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Simetric operates a next-generation network that seamlessly blends fixed communications and mobile services to deliver unified telecommunications. The company’s Mobile-X service provides enterprises with converged mobile communications encompassing the full enterprise telephony feature set. The company was founded in 2009.



Tango Networks recently launched a cloud-powered enterprise mobile communications service, Kinetic Cloud, offering Mobile Unified Communications, mobile communications recording compliance, automated enterprise application mobile integration, and Enterprise Text Messaging.“The Simetric and Tango Networks combination creates an unmatched portfolio of solutions for enterprise mobile communications,” said Doug Bartek, CEO of Tango Networks. “We’re committed to providing Simetric’s community of partners and resellers with the same reliable, innovative services and high level of support that they have received from Simetric over the years.”