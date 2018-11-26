StarHub complete 5G New Radio pilot in Singapore with Nokia

StarHub completed the first outdoor pilot of 5G New Radio on 3.5GHz frequency band in Singapore. Nokia 5G radio technology was demonstrated interworking with StarHub's 4G core network. Nokia deployed AirScale Radio Access technology with 5G New Radio 3GPP-compliant software and the Nokia AirFrame data center solution, leveraging its services expertise to optimise deployment.



Chong Siew Loong, Chief Technology Officer of StarHub, said: "As 5G inches closer, we are intensifying trials to identify new business opportunities and chart our network transformation roadmap to meet the demands of our customers. This successful pilot with Nokia showcases the readiness and possibilities of 5G to enhance consumer services and boost efficiencies for enterprises. It aligns with StarHub's goal to support and accelerate Smart Nation initiatives in Singapore."



