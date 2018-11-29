Sprint to offer HTC's 5G Mobile Smart Hub

Sprint will offer a 5G mobile smart hub from HTC in the first half of 2019. The device will be powered by silicon from Qualcomm. Product details and pricing are not yet available.



Sprint said it is on track to launch its mobile 5G network in the first half of 2019 beginning in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington, D.C., with additional markets to be announced.



"We're excited to continue building our 5G device portfolio and announce another way our customers can be among the first to experience Sprint 5G next year," said Dr. John Saw, Sprint chief technology officer. "This innovative product will allow customers on the go, at work or at home to enjoy Sprint 5G on multiple devices with incredibly fast connectivity for content sharing, mobile gaming, entertainment and so much more."



