SK Telecom signs Keysight for 5G design

SK Telecom signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Keysight Technologies to collaborate on 5G network design development and testing technology.



The MoU covers development of 5G device performance validation technology, test cases and processes to help verify that new products perform as intended on the mobile operator’s network. The two companies will also collaborate on Massive MIMO and beamforming to achieve higher data speeds and lower latencies, which many future 5G applications will require.



"We are excited to extend our collaboration with SK Telecom to support their early deployments of 5G on mmWave frequencies,” stated Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of Wireless Devices and Operators at Keysight Technologies. “Keysight’s early engagements with market leaders, contributions to the 3GPP standardization development and scalable 5G test and measurement solutions is enabling a connected mobile ecosystem to accelerate 5G deployment.”



