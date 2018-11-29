SK Telecom is preparing for its big 5G launch on December 1st.
SK Telecom will commence 5G service in the Seoul metropolitan area and 6 other cities beginning at midnight on 01-December-2018.
In press materials sent out ahead of the launch, SK Telecom President Park Jung-ho said, "We will lead the new ICT innovation in Korea based on 5G ∙ AI convergence with a strong sense of responsibility as a company opening the 5G era"
SK Telecom gears up for 5G launch this weekend
