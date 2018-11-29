SK Telecom gears up for 5G launch this weekend

SK Telecom is preparing for its big 5G launch on December 1st.



SK Telecom will commence 5G service in the Seoul metropolitan area and 6 other cities beginning at midnight on 01-December-2018.



In press materials sent out ahead of the launch, SK Telecom President Park Jung-ho said, "We will lead the new ICT innovation in Korea based on 5G ∙ AI convergence with a strong sense of responsibility as a company opening the 5G era"





