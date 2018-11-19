Silver Peak bolsters its SD-WAN partner program

Silver Peak announced enhancements to its global Partner Edge program aimed at driving business opportunity and growth in a hyper-growth market that industry analyst firm IDC projects will exceed $8B USD in 2021.



New programs include:



New Partner Tier Criteria: proving all partners with a clear path to understanding what is required at the Silver, Gold and Platinum tiers, including up-front revenue and training objectives. With a more predictable model, partners can tightly align their SD-WAN investments directly to a set of partner rewards, enabling them to see the direct correlation between their investments and revenue growth, margins and profitability.



Partner Accelerators: This new program, available to Gold and Platinum partners, creates a set of Silver Peak incentives with the sole purpose of rewarding partners that focus on growth initiatives in selling the Unity EdgeConnect™ SD-WAN edge platform. Incentives will be introduced every 6 months and offered for a period of 6-to-12 months, enabling partners to plan ahead while opening new routes to expanded revenues. The program spans several reward levels and includes partner level, sales and technical team rewards. Partners realize the direct margin benefit to their company when they shift customers away from shrinking hardware margins toward higher-margin software-defined offerings.



Silver Peak: A new programmatic approach now available to Gold and Platinum partners, enables Silver Peak inside and field sales teams to pass active leads directly to partners in a highly collaborative manner. Engaging partners from the start provides a more focused and measured approach to teaming in front of customers and makes the sales process more predictable, expediting time to revenue for partners.Silver Peak is introducing two new incentives that will be available to Gold and Platinum tier partners immediately.An incremental margin incentive of up to 10 percent paid to the partner at the close of a new EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform opportunity. This incentive not only includes the first order, but extends to all follow-on business from that customer for 12-months following the initial sale.An additional two percent incentive will be paid against all new EdgeConnect customer sales. This incentive is accretive to the 10 percent new customer capture incentive and provides partners with the opportunity to earn up to a 12 percent margin incentive for new customer deployments.http://www.silver-peak.com