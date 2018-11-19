Seacom to acquire South Africa's FibreCo

SEACOM, which operates subsea cable systems encircling the African continent, agreed to acquire FibreCo Telecommunications, which owns and operates a national open access dark fibre network in South Africa.



FibreCo connects over 60 points of presence across South Africa, including major data centres in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Bloemfontein, Durban, Port Elizabeth and East London. FibreCo’s network also connects the SEACOM subsea cable system (which lands in Mtunzini on the east coast of South Africa) to the WACS cable (which lands at Yzerfontein, on the west coast of South Africa), enabling fully redundant high-speed ring protection for diversity around the African continent.



SEACOM said the FibreCo acquisition significantly strengthens its operations in South Africa by creating a platform for the expansion of its business services.



The acquisition is subject to approval by the South African Competition Commission.



