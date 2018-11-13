SD-WAN and the software-defined evolution of enterprise services





SD-WAN is an exciting area of growth for Verizon, says Shawn Hakl, Senior Vice President, Business Products, but it is important to understand how transformative it really is. SD-WAN is really becoming a control layer that lets enterprises pull in a whole new set of services.



There has been a fairly rapid evolution of customers to whitebox solutions. Inevitably, customers don't buy SD-WAN as a standalone solution anymore. The market wants security services and WAN optimization.



One of the most exciting things is the movement to an agile, software-development model. This changes the conversation between the Service Provider and the customer. The focus turns to business outcomes.



As we enter 2019, Verizon is looking to where else SD-WAN can go, including how it will interact with 5G.



https://youtu.be/s9wN2kZU4dQ



