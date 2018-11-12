SC18: Mellanox connects 53% of overall TOP500 systems

Mellanox Technologies' InfiniBand and Ethernet solutions connect 53% of overall TOP500 platforms or 265 systems, demonstrating 38% growth within 12 months (Nov’17-Nov’18). Furthermore, InfiniBand accelerates the top three supercomputers on the TOP500 list: the fastest High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) supercomputer in the world deployed at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the second fastest supercomputer in the US deployed at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, and the fastest supercomputer in China (ranked third).



“Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet solutions now connect the majority of systems on the TOP500 list, an increase of 38 percent over the last twelve-month period. InfiniBand In-Network Computing acceleration engines provide the highest performance and scalability for HPC and AI applications, and accelerate the top three supercomputers in the world. InfiniBand enables record performance in HPC and AI, enabling the advancement of academic and scientific research which is reshaping our world. We continue to win new opportunities and are proud to have deployed the first HDR InfiniBand supercomputer at the University of Michigan. We expect to see more HDR InfiniBand connected platforms this year,” said Eyal Waldman, president and CEO of Mellanox Technologies.



The TOP500 List has evolved in the recent years to include more hyperscale, cloud, and enterprise platforms, in addition to the high-performance computing and machine learning systems. Nearly half of the systems on the November 2018 list can be categorized as non-HPC application platforms, with a vast part of these systems representing US, Chinese and other hyperscale infrastructures, and are interconnected with Ethernet. Mellanox Ethernet solutions connect 130 systems or 51% of the Ethernet systems on the list.