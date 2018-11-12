SC18: CenturyLink and Infinera deliver capacity to SCinet

CenturyLink and Infinera are collaborating to deliver multi-terabit capacity for connecting SCinet, the dedicated high-capacity network at the SC18 conference at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, with wide area networks in several cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle, Sunnyvale and Washington, D.C.



The installation demonstrates CenturyLink’s rapid provisioning of 100 gigabit services. CenturyLink operates a robust, global 450,000-route-mile fiber network and utilizes Infinera’s automated, high-capacity transport solutions in its backbone network.



Specifically, this year’s SCinet leverages the CenturyLink core optical transport network and the Infinera XT-3600 platform, powered by the fourth-generation Infinite Capacity Engine (ICE4), to deliver super-channel-based terabit capacity to the conference site. At the Infinera booth during SC18, Infinera and CenturyLink are also using the XT Series platform and Infinera’s Xceed Multi-layer SDN Platform to demonstrate a software-defined networking (SDN) solution featuring real-time telemetry performance monitoring data streaming to automatically detect and dynamically respond to network issues using predefined network policies.



“A scalable, agile and low-latency infrastructure plays a critical role in addressing the demanding and ever-increasing connectivity requirements of high-performance computing and the global research and education community,” said Andrew Dugan, Chief Technology Officer at CenturyLink. “We are pleased to work closely with Infinera to deliver terabit-scale capacity for SCinet, underscoring our commitment to serving the needs of these customers.”



“Our collaboration with CenturyLink at SC18 highlights our leadership role in delivering the most advanced optical transport networking solutions capable of pushing the boundaries of innovation in network speed, efficiency and automation,” said Bob Jandro, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Infinera.