Samsung's Exynos 9 Series 9820 Processor integrates 2.0 Gbps LTE Advanced Pro modem

Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest premium application processor (AP), the Exynos 9 Series 9820, equipped with a separate hardware AI-accelerator for on-device Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications.



The Exynos 9820 features a fourth-generation custom CPU, 2.0-gigabits-per-second (Gbps) LTE Advanced Pro modem, and an enhanced neural processing unit (NPU) to bring new smart experiences to mobile devices. The fourth-generation custom core delivers around 20-percent improvement in single core performance or 40-percent in power efficiency when compared to its predecessor which can load data or switch between apps much faster. In addition, the multi-core performance is also increased by around 15 percent. The new mobile processor embeds the latest Mali-G76 GPU cores, which deliver a 40-percent performance boost or 35-percent power savings, allowing longer play time of graphic-intensive mobile games or interactive AR applications.



“As AI-related services expand and their utilization diversify in mobile devices, their processors require higher computational capabilities and efficiency,” said Ben Hur, vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics. “The AI capabilities in the Exynos 9 Series 9820 will provide a new dimension of performance in smart devices through an integrated NPU, high-performance fourth-generation custom CPU core, 2.0Gbps LTE modem and improved multimedia performance.”



http://www.samsung.com/exynos