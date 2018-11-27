Samsung launches 4 TB consumer SSD

Samsung Electronics America announced commercial availability of new consumer solid state drives (SSD) — the Samsung 860 QVO SSD — featuring up to four terabytes (TB) of storage capacity at "approachable prices." MSRP starts at $149.99 for a 1TB model.



The new drives leverage the company’s high-density 4-bit multi-level cell (MLC) NAND flash architecture, SATA interface and 2.5-inch form factor. Sequential read and write speeds of up to 550 MB/s and 520 MB/s, respectively.