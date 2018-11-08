Robyn Denholm leaves Telstra to join Tesla as Chair

Tesla has appointed Robyn Denholm as Chair of the Tesla Board, effective immediately, replacing Elon Musk who steps aside as part of a settlement with the SEC.



Denholm currently serves as CFO and Head of Strategy at Telstra, Australia's largest telecommunications firm. She will be leaving Telstra to take on the Chairmanship of Tesla on a full-time basis.



Denholm has served on the Tesla Board as an independent director since 2014. Her global experience in both Australia and Silicon Valley encompasses leadership roles across a range of technology companies, including Telstra, Juniper Networks, and Sun Microsystems. She is widely credited with leading a team that drove significant increases in Juniper’s revenues, overseeing Juniper’s corporate transformation during her nine-year tenure as Chief Financial and Operations Officer. Her experience also includes numerous finance management roles in the automotive industry while at Toyota.