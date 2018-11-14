Riverbed passes 1K SD-WAN customers, adds routing and subscription pricing

Riverbed announced that its SD-WAN solution is now used by more than 1,000 customers worldwide.



Riverbed also announced a new SD-WAN release with the following enhancements:





Enterprise-class routing

Subscription-based pricing for SD-WAN-only and SD-WAN + WAN Optimization customers.

In-field upgrades: Existing customers have access to an enhanced in-field upgrade to expand the capabilities of prior investments to include advanced SD-WAN, network security services and WAN Optimization.

“Organizations across every industry are striving to digitally transform their business in order to stay competitive. Consequently, limitations of legacy networks have become roadblocks to truly fulfilling these digital strategies,” said Paul O’Farrell, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Riverbed’s Cloud Infrastructure Business Unit. “By delivering a next-gen architecture with new flexible subscription pricing and enhanced routing capabilities, Riverbed has raised the bar in helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation initiatives and implement a software-defined networking approach for increased agility, greater efficiency and ultimately, better financial results. And now with 1,000 SD-WAN customers worldwide, Riverbed has established itself as a true leader in the SD-WAN market.”