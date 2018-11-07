Qualcomm posts Q4 revenue of $5.8 billion, 2019 outlook

Qualcomm reported Q4 revenue of $5.8 billion, down 2% from the same period last year. Net income amounted to $1.3 billion, down 7% from $1.4 billion for its fiscal Q4 2017.



“We delivered a strong quarter, with Non-GAAP earnings per share above the high end of our prior expectations, on greater than expected chipset demand in QCT and lower operating expenses,” said Steve Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated. “We are executing well on our strategic objectives, including driving the commercialization of 5G globally in 2019 and returning significant capital to our

stockholders.”



As for its Q1 2019 outlook, Qualcomm said it now expects revenue in the range of $4.5 billion to $5.3 billion, down 13% - 26% from Q1 2018. The financial guidance excludes revenues for royalties due on sales of Apple’s products by Apple’s contract manufacturers, as well as sales of products by the other licensee in dispute.



