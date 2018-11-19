Pure Storage posts Q3 revenue of $372.8 million, up 34% yoy

Pure Storage reported revenue of $372.8 million for its third quarter ended October 31, 2018, up 34% yoy, and exceeding the high end of the company's guidance.



Gross margin was a record 66.8% (GAAP) and 68.1% (non-GAAP).



"Pure delivered another excellent quarter, and today we're announcing the extension of Pure's data centric architecture to the cloud," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "With the launch of our new Pure Storage Cloud Data Services, we're bringing our storage software directly to the public cloud in partnership with AWS."



"Q3 was a strong quarter for Pure with revenue and margins exceeding our expectations," said Tim Riitters, CFO, Pure Storage. "As we finish the fiscal year we are excited about the opportunities ahead, and have raised FY19 guidance to reflect the momentum we are seeing in our business."



