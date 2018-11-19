Pure Storage intros Cloud Data Services on AWS

Pure Storage announced a new set of Cloud Data Services running its software on AWS:



Cloud Block Store for AWS - designed to enable mission-critical applications to run seamlessly in the cloud, Cloud Block Store enables hybrid mobility and adds new storage services to webscale applications.



CloudSnap for AWS - cloud-based data protection, built right into Pure FlashArray. CloudSnap allows FlashArray snapshots to be easily sent to Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), which enables cost-effective protection in the cloud along with flexible recovery both on-premises or in the cloud.



StorReduce - cloud-native deduplication technology, designed to enable fast, simple, cost-effective cloud backup to AWS S3 storage, in conjunction with on-premises flash for fast recovery.



"Today, there exists a cloud divide - the cloud is not purpose-built for enterprise applications, and enterprise infrastructure isn't as user-friendly as the cloud," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "Customers should be able to make infrastructure choices based on what's best for their environment, not constrained by what the technology can do or where it lives. Today's announcement extends Pure's data centric architecture to the cloud, allowing our customers to build hybrid applications that provide true mobility and freedom."