Palo Alto Network posts revenue of $656 million, up 31%

Palo Alto Networks reported revenue for its fiscal first quarter 2019, ended October 31, 2018, of $656 million, up 31 percent year over year compared with total revenue of $501.8 million for the fiscal first quarter 2018. GAAP net loss for the fiscal first quarter 2019 was $38.3 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net loss of $63.2 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the fiscal first quarter 2018.



Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal first quarter 2019 was $115.4 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $70.3 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for the fiscal first quarter 2018. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below.



"We had an excellent start to the fiscal year that highlights the continued strength of our platform," said Nikesh Arora, chief executive officer of Palo Alto Networks. "Our approach of providing best-in-class security products, combined with automation and integration to remove complexity, continues to resonate with customers. The completion of our RedLock acquisition during the quarter marks another important step forward in our cloud security strategy. We expect to deliver an integrated offering early next year that combines RedLock's technologies with our existing cloud security products to help our customers secure their mobile workforce, protect the public cloud and stop advanced threats."



