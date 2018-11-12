Orange's Stéphane Richard elected Chair of GSMA

The GSMA elected Stéphane Richard to serve as Chairman of its Board for the two-year period from January 2019 through December 2020. As GSMA Chair, Richard will oversee the strategic direction of the organisation, which represents more than 750 of the world’s mobile operators, as well as over 350 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem. Richard is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Orange Group. He replaces Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises and current GSMA Chair, who will step down from the Board at the end of 2018.



The GSMA Board has also elected Chua Sock Koong, Group Chief Executive Officer of Singtel Group, as Deputy Chair.



Juan Carlos Archila, Executive Vice President of International Relationships, América Móvil

Susan Johnson, Executive Vice President, Global Connections and Supply Chain, AT&T

Jamaludin bin Ibrahim, Managing Director/President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Axiata Group Berhad

Gopal Vittal, Chief Executive Officer, Bharti Airtel

Dr. Li Zhengmao, Executive Vice President, China Mobile

Liu Guiqing, Executive Vice President, China Telecom

Dr. Shao Guanglu, Executive Vice President, China Unicom

Srini Gopalan, Member of the Board of Management, Deutsche Telekom

Hatem Dowidar, Chief Executive Officer, International, Etisalat Group

Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA

Christian Salbaing, Deputy Chairman, Europe, Hutchison

Rob Shuter, Group President and Chief Executive Officer, MTN Group

Alexey Kornya, President and Chief Executive Officer, MTS

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa, President and Chief Executive Officer, NTT DOCOMO

Stéphane Richard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Orange Group

Mathew Oommen, President and Member of the Board of Directors, Reliance Jio

Chua Sock Koong, Group Chief Executive Officer, Singtel Group

Jung Ho Park, President and Chief Executive Officer, SK Telecom

Marcelo Claure, Chief Operating Officer, SoftBank Group

Eng. Nasser S Al Nasser, Chief Executive Officer, STC Group

Julio Linares López, Member of the Board of Telefónica Companies, Telefónica

Sigve Brekke, President and Chief Executive Officer, Telenor Group

Andrew Penn, Chief Executive Officer, Telstra

Kaan Terzioğlu, Chief Executive Officer, Turkcell

Rima Qureshi, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Verizon

Vivek Badrinath, Chief Executive for the Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific Region, Vodafone Group

“I am honoured to be elected to serve as Chair of the GSMA and look forward to working closely with the rest of the Board, the GSMA leadership team and our entire membership to address the critical issues facing our industry and our customers,” said Stéphane Richard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Orange. “Mobile operators and our wider industry have a key role to play in promoting a safer and more inclusive digital world, while building the infrastructure and services that will carry us forward as we enter this new era of intelligent connectivity.”GSMA Board Members for the 2019-2020 Term