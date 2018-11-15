Oracle to acquire Talari for SD-WAN

Oracle agreed to acquire Talari Networks, a leading provider of SD-WAN technology. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in 2018.



Oracle said Talari's SD-WAN technology complements its own Session Border Controller (SBC) and network management infrastructure by adding high availability and Quality-of-Experience (QoE) connectivity and cloud application access across any IP network with the reliability and predictability of private networks.



Talari was founded in 2007 and launched its initial beta product in early 2008. The company is based in San Jose, California and has an R&D center in Raleigh, North Carolina. It SD-WAN serves over 500 enterprise customers in 40 different countries across a variety of industries including public sector, financial services, insurance, retail and manufacturing.



Talari’s proprietary Failsafe technology delivers both MPLS-class high availability and high QoE (Quality of Experience) predictable application performance for both TCP-based apps and real-time apps like VoIP and videoconferencing, whether built on a hybrid MPLS plus Internet WAN fabric, or a WAN comprised of only Internet connections.



Talari is headed by Patrick Sweeney, who previously served in multiple executive roles over his 16 years at SonicWall and Dell.