Thursday, November 1, 2018

Optech intro 400G QSFP-DD SR8 Optical Transceiver

Taiwan-based Optech introduced a 400GBase QSFP-DD SR8 transceiver that supports connections of up to 100 meters over multi-mode fiber and uses MPO connectors.

Key specs:

  • 8 channels 850nm VCSEL transmitter
  • Reach distance up to 70 meters with OM3
  • Reach distance up to 100 meters with OM4
  • MPO Connector
  • Power Consumption 9.0W
  • Single 3.3V power supply
  • Temperature range: 0 to 70°C
  • Compliant with the QSFP-DD MSA

The 400G QSFP-DD SR8 transceiver supports different configurations (50G/100G/200G) and is also offers backward compatibility with the 100G QSFP28 SR4 and 40G QSFP+ SR.

