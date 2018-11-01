Optech intro 400G QSFP-DD SR8 Optical Transceiver

Taiwan-based Optech introduced a 400GBase QSFP-DD SR8 transceiver that supports connections of up to 100 meters over multi-mode fiber and uses MPO connectors.



Key specs:





8 channels 850nm VCSEL transmitter

Reach distance up to 70 meters with OM3

Reach distance up to 100 meters with OM4

MPO Connector

Power Consumption 9.0W

Single 3.3V power supply

Temperature range: 0 to 70°C

Compliant with the QSFP-DD MSA

The 400G QSFP-DD SR8 transceiver supports different configurations (50G/100G/200G) and is also offers backward compatibility with the 100G QSFP28 SR4 and 40G QSFP+ SR.