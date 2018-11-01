Optech intro 400G QSFP-DD SR8 Optical Transceiver

Taiwan-based Optech introduced a 400GBase QSFP-DD SR8 transceiver that supports connections of up to 100 meters over multi-mode fiber and uses MPO connectors.
Key specs:
- 8 channels 850nm VCSEL transmitter
- Reach distance up to 70 meters with OM3
- Reach distance up to 100 meters with OM4
- MPO Connector
- Power Consumption 9.0W
- Single 3.3V power supply
- Temperature range: 0 to 70°C
- Compliant with the QSFP-DD MSA
The 400G QSFP-DD SR8 transceiver supports different configurations (50G/100G/200G) and is also offers backward compatibility with the 100G QSFP28 SR4 and 40G QSFP+ SR.