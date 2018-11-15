OIF project tackles Requirements for Integrated Packet Optical SDN

The OIF announced its newest project — “Requirements for Integrated Packet Optical SDN.” The goal is to outline requirements for a multi-layer SDN reference architecture as a use case for packet optical transport networks.



The project will generate functional requirements, a reference architecture and use cases for packet/optical networks guided by the vision to enable agile, open network solutions that simplify operations and optimize resource utilization.



“Most of the existing SDN standards work, including OIF’s recent SDN Transport Application Programming Interface (T-API) multi-vendor interoperability demo, addresses the technical details,” said Junjie Li of China Telecom and OIF Network Operator Working Group Chair. “However, it is critical to also work across layers and build a standardized universal open framework at the solution level that will normalize architecture, interfaces and behaviors to advance the industry as a whole.”