NTT tests Dynamic Bandwidth in Optical Line Terminal

NTT announced a prototype optical line terminal (OLT) featuring a dynamic bandwidth assignment (DBA) capability.



The prototype successfully implements software changes to meet dynamic service requirements. This advance enables carriers to use a common access system for a diverse range of services including accommodation of base stations for 5G mobile systems.



NTT said it is working with the Broadband Forum and the Open Networking Foundation to standardize APIs for use by partners.



