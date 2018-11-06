NTT Com looks to data center construction and management

NTT Communications will establish a new NTT Global Data Centers Preparatory Corporation as the first step in creating a wholly owned subsidiary to comprehensively handle data center construction, asset management and wholesale services for NTT Group companies on a global basis.



NTT Global Data Centers Preparatory Corporation will respond to rapidly growing demands for data centers across countries worldwide and further strengthen data center-related business within the group. NTT Com will launch the preparatory company by the end of this December. Going forward, the envisioned data center “investment company” is expected to begin constructing data centers from April 2019. In particular, the preparatory company will integrate the NTT Group’s special expertise in data center-related real estate and finance, creating a new data center business structure for faster decision-making and more efficient investment in data center construction.



NTT Com also stated that it plans to accelerate its investment in data center business, especially in the U.S., Europe and APAC including Japan.





