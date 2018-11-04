Nokia optimises Hutchison 3 Indonesia

Hutchison 3 Indonesia is using Nokia's Spectral Performance Management to optimise its LTE network. The solution has led to a 17% increase in Hutchison 3's spectral efficiency by proactively identifying and resolving network performance issues. Nokia AVA's cloud-based analytics generates automated recommendations that improve spectral efficiency and help prioritize investment in additional capacity.



Nokia AVA collects, stores and analyzes data from multiple sources, including Minimization of Drive Test (MDT) data. A 3GPP feature, MDT enables the collection of performance data from Nokia and other vendors' networks, tapping into billions of anonymized measurement reports sent by ordinary mobile phones.



Dennis Lorenzin, Head of the Network Cognitive Service unit at Nokia, said: "Spectrum is a finite resource, so making the most out of it is the smart thing for any operator to do. Hutchison 3 Indonesia is addressing head-on the challenge posed by growing subscriber numbers and new bandwidth-hungry apps such as video and gaming. With the help of Nokia AVA, they can improve network efficiency and boost the experience for their subscribers."