Nokia and China Unicom build private LTE for BMW China

Nokia and China Unicom deployed a private LTE network for a BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd plant being built in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China.



A Nokia virtualized Multi-access Edge Computing (vMEC) solution integrated with China Unicom's 4G network will provide low-latency support for smart manufacturing activities at the plant. By deploying the Nokia MEC platform on site, the secure LTE network is able to process data closer to where it is being used, delivering an ultra-responsive experience for business-critical applications. Once integration with the enterprise network is complete, the private LTE network will support secure voice and data communication between staff at the plant as well as machine-to-machine communication including wireless video monitoring, production line maintenance inspection, indoor navigation, industrial robots and indoor navigation.