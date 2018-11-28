New Zealand blocks Huawei from 5G Infrastructure

The government of New Zealand will block Huawei from participating in 5G infrastructure.



Spark New Zealand disclosed that the Director-General of the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) has notified the company of the decision based on national security concerns.



Spark was planning on deploying Huawei equipment in its 5G RAN rollout. Spark said is disappointed by the decision but remains on track to launch 5G services by mid-2020.



