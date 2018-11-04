Napatech to sell Pandion Network Recorder to CounterFlow AI

Napatech is selling its Pandion network traffic recording product line to CounterFlow AI, a provider of network forensic solutions for security operations centers (SOC) based in Virginia. Financial terms were not disclosed.



The Pandion network recording solution, which Napatech introduced in 2016, guarantees line-rate packet capture from 1 to 100 gigabits per second, with lossless write to disk. It can scale to retain petabytes of data and support a range of storage options, with advanced indexing and search features. The Pandion product line is powered by Napatech's FPGA-based SmartNIC software and hardware, enabling the network recorder's application software to scale to stunning performance metrics in low-cost, open and standard server platforms.



Pandion will become part of CounterFlow AI's network forensics platform, which incorporates an advanced machine learning (ML) engine for streaming analytics and visualization. The combined platform will enable SOC analysts to perform retrospective analysis for incident response, and real-time streaming analysis for threat hunting.



"This is a natural next step in our long relationship with the CounterFlow AI team," said Ray Smets, CEO of Napatech. "We know they can take the Pandion technology in exciting new directions, and we look forward to continuing to work with them as a customer for our SmartNIC products as they scale their cybersecurity business."



"By integrating the Pandion technology with our streaming machine learning engine, CounterFlow AI is poised to deliver the next generation of network forensic solutions," said Randy Caldejon, CounterFlow AI's CEO. "Acquiring Pandion accelerates our time to market and enables us to keep engineering resources focused on developing breakthrough innovations in streaming analytics based on artificial intelligence (AI)."



https://counterflow.ai

http://www.napatech.com