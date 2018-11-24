Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and NTT DOCOMO achieved two 5G throughput records: 27 Gbps at 10m and 25 Gbps at 100m.
The outdoor wireless transmission test was performed using a 28GHz-band massive-element antenna systems and 16-beam spatial-multiplexing technology with 500MHz bandwidth. The trial took place in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture Japan from September 10 to 28, 2018.
Base-station antennas installed on the wall of a building directed beams to mobile-terminal antennas installed on the rooftop of a vehicle. The achieved peak data rates correspond to spectral efficiency of 67bps/Hz5, believed to be the world's best performance for 28GHz-band mobile telecommunication.
Saturday, November 24, 2018
Mitsubishi and DOCOMO hit 25 Gbps at 100m with 16x16 MIMO
Saturday, November 24, 2018
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and NTT DOCOMO achieved two 5G throughput records: 27 Gbps at 10m and 25 Gbps at 100m.