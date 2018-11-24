Mitsubishi and DOCOMO hit 25 Gbps at 100m with 16x16 MIMO

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and NTT DOCOMO achieved two 5G throughput records: 27 Gbps at 10m and 25 Gbps at 100m.



The outdoor wireless transmission test was performed using a 28GHz-band massive-element antenna systems and 16-beam spatial-multiplexing technology with 500MHz bandwidth. The trial took place in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture Japan from September 10 to 28, 2018.



Base-station antennas installed on the wall of a building directed beams to mobile-terminal antennas installed on the rooftop of a vehicle. The achieved peak data rates correspond to spectral efficiency of 67bps/Hz5, believed to be the world's best performance for 28GHz-band mobile telecommunication.









