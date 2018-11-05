SES Networks, a global satellite provider, is already offering a MEF-certified Carrier Ethernet service of its MEO fleet.
SES Networks is the only satellite provider currently offering this capability, says Eric Watko, Executive VP of Product Marketing and Strategy. The company is looking to make this service truly dynamic and seamless for terrestrial carriers worldwide.
https://youtu.be/0g4heqICD9o
MEF18: SES Networks offering MEF-certified Carrier Ethernet via MEO satellites
