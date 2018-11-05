Monday, November 5, 2018

MEF18: SES Networks offering MEF-certified Carrier Ethernet via MEO satellites

Monday, November 05, 2018    



SES Networks, a global satellite provider, is already offering a MEF-certified Carrier Ethernet service of its MEO fleet.

SES Networks is the only satellite provider currently offering this capability, says Eric Watko, Executive VP of Product Marketing and Strategy. The company is looking to make this service truly dynamic and seamless for terrestrial carriers worldwide.

https://youtu.be/0g4heqICD9o

