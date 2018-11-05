MEF18: Telco Systems comments on service demarcation and NFV





At MEF18, Telco Systems presented its new 100GE T-Metro 8100 service demarcation and aggregation platform, as well as its NFVTime uCPE solution, which runs on either x86 or ARM-based processors.



Ariel Efrati, CEO of Telco Systems, comments on these recent launches and says the company is performing very well, having just recorded a 28% year-over-year growth in its business. 2019 is expected to be very big on NFV as service providers reinvent their business models.



https://youtu.be/Og6I9kj5vWM