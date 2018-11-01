MEF18: Sparkle's Daniele Mancuso on Network Transformation





There are a few big takeaways from the MEF18 event in Los Angeles, says Daniele Mancuso, Executive VP ICT Engineering, Sparkle.



First, it is clear that MEF is playing a transformational role in the industry not only in standardization but also leapfrogging innovations.



Second, SD-WAN is the candidate technology to bring us to the future. A new generation of enterprise services will ride SD-WAN.



Third, MEF is doing a great job with the development of Cantata and Sonata APIs.



Fourth, network cloudification is hot trend, especially driven by containerized workloads.



Fifth, artificial intelligence and machine learning will take us to the next step on intent-based networking.



