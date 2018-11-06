MEF18: SD-WAN as a driver for digital transformation





MEF18 featured a lot of hot topics, especially network automation, SDN, NFV, and SD-WAN, says Roopa Honnachari, Industry Director, Business Communication Services & Cloud Services, Frost & Sullivan.



MEF's work in standardizing SD-WAN service specification, as well as its MEF 3.0 framework for orchestrated services, is helping to drive the digital transformation of enterprise customers.



https://youtu.be/N97TmHzcPjo