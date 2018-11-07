MEF18: PCCW Global on proving out intercarrier service orchestration

At MEF18, PCCW Global presented a proof-of-concept demonstration that involved Sonata API functionality to enable service quoting, ordering, mocked-up service delivery, and billing.
This PoC proves that is possible to deliver orchestrated services across a chain of carriers, says Shahar Steiff, AVP, New Technology, PCCW Global. It also highlights the importance of having a unified information model and process amongst operators.
https://youtu.be/dtYlVh10TsA
