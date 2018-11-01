MEF18: Networking specs at the speed of software





This week, MEF released its Sonata LSO (Lifecycle Service Orchestration) API in both specification form and as a sofware development kit (SDK). Most people have no idea how big a deal this really is, says Dan Pitt, Senior Vice President, MEF.



This means that the specification is not final. It won't be final under the SDK has generated feedback from developers. The notion that MEF can issue specifications that are not perfect, but open to improvements through iteration, is quite powerful. This is standards development at the speed of software. Think of it as the industry's first DevOps approach to standards development.



https://youtu.be/pEuR1W4TkoQ