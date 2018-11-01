MEF18: Josh Goodell on AT&T's edge-to-edge vision





AT&T was back at MEF's annual event once again to share its vision of network transformation, this time presenting its edge-to-edge vision. This transformation is really about looking at customer networking needs holistically, says Josh Goodell, Vice President, Edge Solutions, AT&T.



AT&T has seen strong momentum this year for services powered by its SDN and NFV platforms, with over 28,000 end points currently deployed. MEF's work to standardize SD-WAN services will further strengthen the market.



2019 will bring more network transformation. 5G will be transformative, enabling a whole new set of use cases, and these hopefully will be incorporated in the MEF framework going forward.



https://youtu.be/031XtpIdFzU