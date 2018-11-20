MEF18: Infinera talks cognitive networking - 4 min video





Complexity is an increasing problem in service provider networks, says Vikash Rungta, Product Marketing Manager, Infinera, especially as new applications such as IoT and virtual reality lead to rapid changes in traffic patterns.



At the recent MEF18 event in Los Angeles, Infinera and CenturyLink conducted a Proof-of-Concept demonstration of cognitive networking, showing how machine learning can detect changes in traffic patterns and then automate changes at the optical layer. (4 minutes)



https://youtu.be/qKqmdu9e1q0