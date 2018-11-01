MEF18: Executing on the MEF 3.0 Framework





One year ago, MEF 3.0 set out a bold framework for carrier network transformation. Over the past 12 months, the MEF community has really executed on this vision, says Pascal Menezes, Chief Technology Officer, MEF.



This execution includes innovations at layer 1 optical transport, layer 2 Carrier Ethernet services, and automated, managed access E-Line services. Additional, MEF is working on IP service overlays. MEF has also just delivered draft specifications for SD-WAN services.



https://youtu.be/UgBBu53Oou0