MEF18: CenturyLink's Adam Saenger on Enterprise Transformation





Enterprise transformation is a big part of ongoing work at MEF, says Adam Saenger, Vice President of Networking Solutions at CenturyLink.



Enterprises are increasingly using software-defined networking to power hybrid clouds. CenturyLink is working hard on the orchestration of these functions so that customers can move "at the speed of enterprises" and not at the speed of telecom.



CenturyLink first introduced dynamic capacity in its network seven years ago. Over the past 12 months, it has added capabilities such as dynamic VLAN management spanning into cloud environments. Most recently, CenturyLink announced global availability of SD-WAN, and dynamic connections on demand to cloud resources.



