MEF18: Big data drives proactive service assurance





Big data platforms can drive proactive service assurance for carrier networks says EXFO's Anssi Tauriainen, Director of Data Science and Advanced Use Cases.



At MEF18, EXFO participated in a Proof-of-Concept (PoC) that examined various data sources, such as passive monitoring data, active test data and fiber monitoring data. A dynamic, network topology discovery component was used to correlate the data. Various applications for troubleshooting and customer care purposes were then employed. AI and machine learning enabled real-time anamoly detection, automated root cause analysis, and forecasting.



https://youtu.be/RCnf3Dm3FPo