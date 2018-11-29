MEF adds CenturyLink CTO Andrew Dugan to its Board

MEF announced that Andrew Dugan, Chief Technology Officer at CenturyLink, has joined the MEF Board of Directors. Dugan



Dugan recently became CenturyLink’s CTO after serving as the company’s Senior Vice President of technology planning, network architecture, and security. Prior to joining CenturyLink, he served in CTO and other roles at Level 3 Communications.



MEF Board of Directors & Advisory Director:





Nan Chen, CENX Advisor, Ericsson

Frederick Chui, Senior Vice President, Global Data Sales and Presales, PCCW Global

Andrew Dugan, Chief Technology Officer, CenturyLink

Shawn Hakl, Senior Vice President Business Products, Verizon

Kevin O’Toole, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Comcast Business

Roman P. Pacewicz, Chief Product Officer, AT&T Business

Ralph Santitoro, Head of SDN/NFV/SD-WAN Services, Fujitsu Network Communications

Michael Strople, President Allstream, Managing Director – Canada, Zayo Group

Mirko Voltolini, Global Head of Network on Demand, Colt Technology Services

Rami Yaron, Senior Director SDN/NFV Solutions, NEC/Netcracker

Jean-Claude Geha, SVP International Services & Technology Delivery, Deutsche Telekom AG; Chairman Deutsche Telekom Pan-Net (Advisory Director)

“We are thrilled to see Andrew quickly join the MEF Board of Directors so soon after accepting his new role at CenturyLink. The Board will be able to leverage his industry knowledge and expertise to gain a new perspective on how MEF 3.0 will impact the worldwide adoption of assured services across automated networks,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF. “We look forward to seeing the advancements that the vibrant MEF community will achieve in the coming year with the guidance and support of our world-class Board and leadership team.”