MARS subsea cable brings terabit capacity to Rodrigues Island

The MARS subsea cable has landed on Rodrigues Island, a 108-square-kilometre outer island with a population of 41,000 that forms part of the nation of Mauritius.



MARS, which is the first submarine cable system to connect the islands of Mauritius and Rodrigues, was deployed by Huawei Marine on behalf of PCCW Global. The 730km cable uses Huawei's advanced 100G WDM transmission technology for system design capacity of 16 Tbps.Frederick Chui, Senior Vice President, Global Data Sales and Presales of PCCW Global, emphasizes: "Despite being traditionally underserved, Africa has the fastest-growing youth population in the world and a constantly increasing appetite for connectivity across both the continent and its neighboring islands. The linking of Rodrigues to the main island of Mauritius through the MARS project will result in substantial economic benefit and demonstrates PCCW Global’ s long-standing commitment to building infrastructure in Africa to support and grow the continent's emerging digital economy.”