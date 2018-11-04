Lumentum reports strong telecom and fiber laser demand

Lumentum reported net revenue for its fiscal first quarter of 2019, ended 29-September-2018, of $354.1 million, compared to $301.1 million in the preceding quarter and $243.2 million a year ago.



GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $46.1 million, or $0.72 per diluted share.



"Strong telecom and fiber laser demand, along with 3D sensing expansion across multiple customers and their products drove solid first quarter results," said Alan Lowe, President and CEO. "Revenues were up more than 45% relative to the prior year, and we saw new record revenues in ROADMs and fiber lasers. Our strategic investments in differentiated products targeting growth markets reliant on photonics have proven successful and position us well for the years to come."



Lumentum expects the following for the fiscal second quarter of 2019:



Net revenue to be in the range of $405 million to $430 million

Non-GAAP operating margin of 28.0% to 30.0%

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.60 to $1.75

http://investor.lumentum.com