Keysight's communications revenue grows 23% yoy

Keysight Technologies reported revenue of $1,047 million for its fourth fiscal quarter of 2018 ended Oct. 31, 2018, up 19% compared with $878 million last year. Non-GAAP revenue, which excludes the impact of fair value adjustments to acquisition-related deferred revenue balances, grew 16% to reach $1,051 million. Non-GAAP core revenue, which also excludes the impact of foreign currency changes and revenue associated with businesses acquired or divested within the last twelve months, increased 17%.



There was a GAAP net loss of $114 million, or $0.61 per share, compared with a GAAP net loss of $38 million, or $0.20 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP net income was $193 million, or $1.01 per share using 191 million weighted average shares, compared with $135 million, or $0.71 per share using 189 million weighted average shares in the fourth quarter of 2017.





Communications Solutions Group (CSG) -- record revenue of $566 million in the fourth quarter, up 23 percent, driven by 5G-related R&D spending across the wireless ecosystem, data center next-generation 400GbE, high-speed digital test and aerospace, defense and government.

-- record revenue of $566 million in the fourth quarter, up 23 percent, driven by 5G-related R&D spending across the wireless ecosystem, data center next-generation 400GbE, high-speed digital test and aerospace, defense and government. Electronic Industrial Solutions Group (EISG) -- grew a record 21 percent in the fourth quarter to $249 million, driven by solid double-digit growth for automotive and energy, general electronics and semiconductor measurement solutions.

-- grew a record 21 percent in the fourth quarter to $249 million, driven by solid double-digit growth for automotive and energy, general electronics and semiconductor measurement solutions. Ixia Solutions Group (ISG) -- revenue was $115 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $124 million in the prior year fourth quarter. ISG continued to improve sales execution; however, revenue was adversely impacted by the contract manufacturing transition.

-- revenue was $115 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $124 million in the prior year fourth quarter. ISG continued to improve sales execution; however, revenue was adversely impacted by the contract manufacturing transition. Services Solutions Group (SSG) -- revenue grew 10 percent in the fourth quarter to a record $121 million, driven by growth in calibration, remarketed and repair services and solutions.





https://investor.keysight.com/investor-relations/default.aspx