Keysight validates Over-the-Air test method for 5G Base Stations

Keysight Technologies announced the validation of an Over-the-Air (OTA) test method for evaluating the radio frequency (RF) performance of 5G base stations in collaboration with the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) and Tsinghua University.



The collaboration between Keysight, CAICT and Tsinghua University was established to accelerate the development and deployment of 5G networks in support of the Phase I Step 3 5G trials led by China’s IMT-2020 Promotion Group1. The test combined Keysight’s 5G signal generation and analysis solutions with a compact antenna test range (CATR) chamber to create the appropriate OTA test environment for 5G base station performance evaluation.



“Keysight is contributing to 5G OTA test research, development, and deployment, by collaborating with leading wireless research facilities and market leaders in China and around the world,” said Roger Nichols, 5G Program Office, at Keysight Technologies. “As a dominant contributor to 5G OTA test method development in the 3GPP standard organization, Keysight is offering early access to OTA solutions for both 5G base station and mobile device testing.”



Keysight seamlessly integrates measurement science with hardware and software tools that support the latest 3GPP release 15 (Rel-15) standard to provide the entire mobile wireless ecosystem with end-to-end OTA test capability. Its integrated OTA test solutions for R&D characterization and RF test of 5G base stations enable users to test a wide range of equipment and its sub-systems in a repeatable way.



