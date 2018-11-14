Keysight to supply 5G test solutions to China Mobile

China Mobile has selected Keysight Technologies’ suite of 5G test solutions to accelerate their commercial deployment of 5G technology.



Keysight’s 5G test solutions span across design, development, deployment and optimization, and cover Layer 1 to 7. These end-to-end solutions use common software and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards to enable mobile operators and their ecosystems to quickly and accurately validate new 5G mobile devices, base stations as well as the 5G core network (5GC).