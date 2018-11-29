Juniper to Acquire HTBASE for Enterprise Multicloud Solutions

Juniper Networks agreed to acquire HTBASE, a start-up based in Santa Clara, California, that offers a software platform for integrates compute, networking and storage across public and private clouds.



Juniper said the acquisition will add multicloud storage to the network and compute orchestration capabilities of its Contrail Enterprise Multicloud. HTBASE’s unique value is its platform’s ability to make the complete infrastructure layer (compute, storage and networking) transparent to applications, without impacting the operating system or architecture.



“Companies are moving more workloads from on-premises to the cloud to keep up with the need for agility and more flexibility. It’s up to us to make this transition not only achievable, but more importantly, to focus on making the move to the multicloud simple,” said Rami Rahim, CEO of Juniper Networks. “Juniper is betting big on multicloud and the momentum is mounting every day. Together with HTBASE, we have an opportunity to shape a new and emerging market that will deliver significant value with a unique line of products to customers worldwide.”





