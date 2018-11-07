Japan's QTnet picks Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical

QTnet, a communications service provider in Kyushu, Japan, has selected Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical Platform to support growing demand for telecommunications services. QTnet offers fiber optic cable, internet, video and broadband telecommunications services to hundreds of thousands of households and enterprises and local governments.



Ciena said its 6500 Packet-Optical Platform powered by WaveLogic Ai programmable coherent optics will enable QTnet to increase capacity up to 400 Gbps per wavelength across its upgraded flexible grid network. In addition, the 6500’s flexible grid with a colorless, directionless, contentionless (CDC) photonic layer and Layer 0 control plane for self-healing capabilities will future-proof the network for new technologies.



“This deployment is yet another example of our continued success in the Asia-Pacific region. With an adaptive and resilient optical network powered by our WaveLogic Ai, QTnet can increase its network capacity and assess the demands being placed on its network in real time. With this additional network insight, QTnet will also be able to dynamically adjust capacity to meet customer demands,” stated Hiroyuki Kume, President, Ciena Communications Japan.